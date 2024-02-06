Notre Dame cancels craft fair scheduled for November

Notre Dame Regional High School has canceled the upcoming Crafts, Gifts & Collectibles Show, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and current health department guidelines, the school announced in a news release.

“I truly love working with all of the vendors and will miss the energy and excitement this year,” craft show organizer Deana Pecord said in the release. “This has been such a difficult decision. All of the Performing and Visual Arts students gain so much by serving the vendors and interacting with the patrons.”