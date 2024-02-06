Notre Dame Boosters hold Bulldog Madness fundraising event

The Notre Dame Regional High School Booster Club's Bulldog Madness is back next month.

Attendees of the event, for anyone 21 or older, can watch the 2023 Men's NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, at Deerfield Lodge, 6275 County Road 313 in Cape Girardeau, from first tip until the last game is over. March Madness games will be shown on four screens.

The cost of entry is $30 per person, and tickets will be available at the door. Guests will get all the cold beverages and food they want, including a fish fry starting at 5 p.m. There will also be games such as cornhole, squares board, raffles and prizes.