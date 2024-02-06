Notre Dame bingos suspended until February

An expected surge of COVID-19 cases has prompted Notre Dame Regional High School officials to suspend regularly scheduled bingo events at Bingo World, 823 Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau, until Feb. 3.
A release from the school stated the suspension will begin Sunday.
“The safety of our volunteers and the communities we serve is of the utmost importance and we are grateful for your understanding during these uncertain times,” the release stated.
