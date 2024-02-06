Notre Dame band uses Facebook to overcome COVID and make music

This story is part of the Southeast Missourian's 2020 Senior Salutes publication sponsored by The Bank of Missouri. To read other stories, visit www.semissourian.com/graduation2020

Necessity, Jim Hindman knows, is often the mother of invention.

Hindman is director of Notre Dame Regional High School's band.

Like the rest of America, Hindman's music students lost their chance to finish the 2019-20 school year because of COVID-19.

The 26 Bulldogs musicians were supposed to play in the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) State Band Festival, scheduled for early March at Southeast's River Campus.

The performance was scrubbed when schools were abruptly closed by the pandemic in March.

The school's own spring concert was also cancelled.

Thank you, pandemic.

A month ago, Hindman said he watched a YouTube video featuring a virtual vocal performance.

The 57-year old Chaffee native got an idea.

"I thought [Notre Dame] might be able to stage a virtual concert, too," Hindman said, "to give students a way to put out a final, year-end [musical] product."

Hindman not only is a musician but can produce recordings, as well.

"I've got a studio in my basement, and my own Southern Gospel quartet has laid down tracks for four CDs down there," said Hindman.