Nothing will stop us: Educators pressing on

"My students have amazing parents. They have been unbelievably supportive during this time, but I feel so guilty that I feel like I have handed the learning back to them," Burner wrote in a Facebook message to the Southeast Missourian. "You aren't allowed to be there. You can watch, you can help, you can give advice, but you can't be there. That's the hardest part ... letting go of our kids and hoping that they know how much we love them and want to be with them."

Ann Marie Aufdenberg is a science teacher at Saxony Lutheran High School who said the most challenging part about distance learning has been not having face-to-face interaction with students.

"As a teacher, you depend so much on facial cues [to determine] whether students are understanding a concept," she explained. "Answering questions whether through virtual meetings or emails is difficult, again missing those facial cues."

But there is an upside, Aufdenberg said.

"I have to say the most rewarding part of this is to see our kids adapt and put in the effort to try to make this work," she said, noting students and their parents "have been absolutely amazing and very patient as we go through this together."

Matt Lacy, associate superintendent of Jackson schools, said Jackson educators are focusing on the emotional needs of their students, as well as academics.

"Our teachers are reaching out to their kids, just checking on their well-being," Lacy said. "How are they doing? Do they need anything?"

Nell Holcomb school superintendent Bleau Deckerd said members of his staff have helped prepare food for delivery or pick-up at the school. To deliver the food, Deckerd said the district has been sending out buses -- because bus drivers know the routes best -- along with enrichment packets to keep students engaged.

"We just appreciate everybody being understanding at this time," he said. "If [families] need any help from the school district, I know we're doing a lot for the people in that community, but if there's anything else they need, feel free to reach out to us."

For many elementary and secondary students, school is a safe place -- something they can count on for a hot meal, support from teachers and time spent with friends. Jefferson Elementary School principal Leigh Ragsdale said the uncertainty about what type of environment her students will have at home is one of many concerns right now.

"People are getting laid off of their jobs; homes are changing," Ragsdale said. "It's a scary time for our kids and everyone. ... We believe it's our job to show [our students] that even though it's crazy and scary ... we're going to keep connecting, even if it's from afar because that's what we signed up to do and nothing is going to stop us."

Ragsdale and other members of her staff have been making phone calls -- sometimes by video call -- to check in with students at home. Some Jefferson Elementary teachers have even been sending students postcards or other mail.

Questions constantly run through Ragsdale's mind and keep her up in the middle of the night. Who are we missing? Who is slipping through the cracks? Who have I not laid eyes on? Who have I not been able to get hold of?

"We just want to make sure that 100% of our people know that we are here for whatever we can do," she said, overcome briefly by emotion. "I know we're just a school, but I just feel like it's so much more than that to some people."