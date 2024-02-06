Nothing fancy, just good food ...

First of all, I want to second last week's foodie pick -- Berghoff's Cafe. My friend has been urging me to go for at least a year. I finally made the drive over to Scott City last weekend for the French toast. Good food and the prices make getting your grub on feel like a steal.

Staying on board the no-frills foodie train, I grabbed a couple of my buddies for lunch and, maybe for the first time ever, decided on our destination -- Mario and Angela's Italian Cucina in Cape Girardeau.

Sometimes you just want a good Italian meatball. One of my friends was a first-timer and the other said, "I always forget about that place." If you drive around Cape Girardeau and have never visited, you've probably passed by it numerous times.

According to some of the comments on the restaurant's Facebook page, enjoying their family comes first and food is a big part of that. It is apparent when you take in the restaurants decor, as family photos adorn the walls. Babies. Weddings. An autographed photo of Wayne Newton.