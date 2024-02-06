Notable area deaths in 2019

In 2019, this area experienced the loss of several people known for their prominent roles in local business, leadership and education. From entrepreneurship to advertising to national government, these individuals left an impact on the community.

Also, Missouri executed death-row inmate Russell Bucklew in 2019 for crimes he committed more than 20 years ago.

The following summaries highlight several individuals whose names regularly appeared in the Southeast Missourian over the years.

Terry Kitchen

Coach Terry Kitchen sits on the bleachers inside the Central Junior High School gymansium Jan. 26, 2016, in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian file

Terry Wyatt Kitchen, 66, died Feb. 4. Kitchen was a beloved coach in the Cape Girardeau School District, where he served as a teacher and administrator for more than 40 years.

Kitchen started his career in sports education as the assistant baseball and basketball coach at Shawnee High School, later becoming the head baseball coach for Cape Girardeau Central High School. He became the Central High School athletic director in 1991 and junior high athletic director in 2003.

Kitchen retired in 2009 but held the title of junior high athletic director until his death. The junior high school was renamed for Kitchen following his death.

Marvin Proffer

Marvin E. Proffer, 88, died March 27. At age 25, he joined the Jackson City Council and the Jackson Chamber of Commerce and Rotary, where he was be credited with creating the Jackson Jaycees and a new recreation program for the city.

He was elected to the Missouri General Assembly, where he worked with legislation involving the Show Me Center, Missouri Veterans Home and Missouri Conservation Center, as well as the Missouri Seat Belt Law.

Dennis Vinson

Dennis Vinson TYLER GRAEF

Dennis L. Vinson, 63, died Dec. 1. In 2003, Vinson founded Signature Packaging and Paper in Conyers, Georgia, a business he later moved to Jackson when his family moved in 2007. The business won several awards, including Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce Industry of the Year in 2011 and Black Enterprise’s BE 100 List of the Nation’s Largest Black-Owned Businesses. He was a member of the Jackson chamber, SoutheastHEALTH System Board of Directors and Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents, and was also recognized as one of B Magazine’s 2019 Newsmakers. He was on the board of the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Missouri and was scheduled to join the PORCH (People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing) Board of Directors in late December.

Albert Lowes

Albert Lowes testifies as a witness in a hearing challenging former client Joshua Kezer's murder conviction Dec. 2, 2008, at the Cole County Courthouse in Jefferson City, Missouri. Southeast Missourian file

Albert C. Lowes, 87, died Dec. 9. He served in the Marine Corps from his high school graduation in 1950 to his discharge in 1954. Lowes, a lawyer, was known for his distinctive personality and creative expressions in the courtroom. He was involved in more than 400 jury trials and more than 150 appeals. He was also the member of many professional and community organizations, such as the Missouri Bar, the Cape Girardeau County Bar, the Eighth Circuit Bar and Federal District Bar, as well as several Masonic orders and St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.