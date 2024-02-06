ALTENBURG, Mo. — An award-winning “world-class” selection of 15 handcrafted quilts of varying dimensions, color schemes and patterns from the National Quilt Museum in Paducah, Kentucky, is on display at the Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum in Altenburg.

Museum director Carla Jordan said Tuesday it’s the second time the venue has hosted the exhibit, “because you have to raise money to do it.”

“We had an anonymous donor who stepped forward because I requested to bring [the exhibit] here,” Jordan said, adding, “It was just time again.”

The Spring into Quilts exhibit is free for guests, Jordan said, which is not common practice in the world of quilt exhibits.

But that’s the museum’s duty, she said.

A quilt by Martha B. Skelton of Vicksburg, Mississippi, is seen during the Spring into Quilts exhibit Tuesday at the Lutheran Heritage Center & Museum in Altenburg. Jacob Wiegand

In order to host an exhibit, several qualifications must be met, Jordan said, including a climate-controlled space and adequate security.

“Our mission is to teach our Lutheran story and to preserve and document this history and create new experiences,” she said. “And hosting this exhibit is just another way that can be done.”

The quilts in the exhibit were selected specifically for Altenburg, she said.

“And I think that’s very special. It speaks to our relationship with the National Quilt Museum,” Jordan said.

The exhibit has no specific theme, but the quilts all have won awards, she said.

A quilt by Gloria Hansen of East Windsor, New Jersey, is seen during the Spring into Quilts exhibit Tuesday at the Lutheran Heritage Center & Museum in Altenburg. Jacob Wiegand

Standing before a 40-inch-by-81-inch, highly detailed, silk and cotton quilt crafted by Sue Benner of Dallas, Jordan described it as “stunning, gorgeous art.”