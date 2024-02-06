All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 27, 2019

'Not your grandma's quilts': National Quilt Museum pieces on display in Altenburg

ALTENBURG, Mo. — An award-winning “world-class” selection of 15 handcrafted quilts of varying dimensions, color schemes and patterns from the National Quilt Museum in Paducah, Kentucky, is on display at the Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum in Altenburg...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Harry and Marsha Kiefer of Cape Girardeau take a look at a quilt by Judy Mathieson of Sebastopol, California, next to one by Judy Dales of Greensboro, Vermont, (on right) during the Spring into Quilts exhibit Tuesday at the Lutheran Heritage Center & Museum in Altenburg, Missouri. The exhibit runs through May 1.
Harry and Marsha Kiefer of Cape Girardeau take a look at a quilt by Judy Mathieson of Sebastopol, California, next to one by Judy Dales of Greensboro, Vermont, (on right) during the Spring into Quilts exhibit Tuesday at the Lutheran Heritage Center & Museum in Altenburg, Missouri. The exhibit runs through May 1.Jacob Wiegand

ALTENBURG, Mo. — An award-winning “world-class” selection of 15 handcrafted quilts of varying dimensions, color schemes and patterns from the National Quilt Museum in Paducah, Kentucky, is on display at the Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum in Altenburg.

Museum director Carla Jordan said Tuesday it’s the second time the venue has hosted the exhibit, “because you have to raise money to do it.”

“We had an anonymous donor who stepped forward because I requested to bring [the exhibit] here,” Jordan said, adding, “It was just time again.”

The Spring into Quilts exhibit is free for guests, Jordan said, which is not common practice in the world of quilt exhibits.

But that’s the museum’s duty, she said.

A quilt by Martha B. Skelton of Vicksburg, Mississippi, is seen during the Spring into Quilts exhibit Tuesday at the Lutheran Heritage Center & Museum in Altenburg.
A quilt by Martha B. Skelton of Vicksburg, Mississippi, is seen during the Spring into Quilts exhibit Tuesday at the Lutheran Heritage Center & Museum in Altenburg.Jacob Wiegand

In order to host an exhibit, several qualifications must be met, Jordan said, including a climate-controlled space and adequate security.

“Our mission is to teach our Lutheran story and to preserve and document this history and create new experiences,” she said. “And hosting this exhibit is just another way that can be done.”

The quilts in the exhibit were selected specifically for Altenburg, she said.

“And I think that’s very special. It speaks to our relationship with the National Quilt Museum,” Jordan said.

The exhibit has no specific theme, but the quilts all have won awards, she said.

A quilt by Gloria Hansen of East Windsor, New Jersey, is seen during the Spring into Quilts exhibit Tuesday at the Lutheran Heritage Center & Museum in Altenburg.
A quilt by Gloria Hansen of East Windsor, New Jersey, is seen during the Spring into Quilts exhibit Tuesday at the Lutheran Heritage Center & Museum in Altenburg.Jacob Wiegand

Standing before a 40-inch-by-81-inch, highly detailed, silk and cotton quilt crafted by Sue Benner of Dallas, Jordan described it as “stunning, gorgeous art.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Incorporating commercial fabrics, found fabrics, recycled clothing and dye paint, Benner created her colorful masterpiece, “Cellular Structure VI (Stack of Six),” pieced and quilted by machine.

And even though the front is what draws the eye, the backside of a quilt also can be magnificent, according to Jordan and museum gift shop manager Carla Grebing.

“There’s the art museum way to look at things, and [there’s] the history museum way to look at things,” Jordan said. “Good art evokes an emotional response.”

Seeing photographs of quilts and seeing quilts in person are two different things, according to Jordan.

“These aren’t your grandma’s quilts,” Grebing said, referencing the unique, not-so-basic designs, appliqués and paints displayed.

But, Jordan said, the exhibit does feature some traditional quilts, created by young artists.

“Like an artist takes individual inks or paints, they took pieces of fabric,” Grebing added.

Marsha and Harry Kiefer of Cape Girardeau were in attendance Tuesday.

Marsha Kiefer said her favorite quilt was the 71-inch-by-74-inch hand- and machine-pieced and machine-quilted “Heliacal Rise,” by Laura Murray of Minneapolis.

“It’s extremely interesting, and the back is so very different,” Marsha Kiefer said of the rich yellows and circular, compass-themed design.

According to The National Quilt Museum’s website, the national museum has more than 600 quilts in its collection at 215 Jefferson St. in Paducah.

The exhibit will be on display 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through May 1.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water ad...
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy