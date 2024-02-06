‘Not Just Kids on a Farm,’ Oak Ridge AG teacher says

Taylor Ingham grew up in Troy, Missouri, which has a big FFA program, so she was ready to join when she reached her freshman year in high school. By the time she graduated and started at Southeast Missouri State University she had decided on becoming a veterinarian. However, the program was not what she anticipated. Later, it was a tour through the Purina plant that got Ingham’s brain going.

“This is something I could do,” she recalled thinking.

Ingham realized she missed the AG program and the feeling of accomplishment FFA provides so she added Agricultural Education as a second major.

Oak Ridge FFA member Justin Ward works on a tractor during an agriculture class. Submitted

Today, she is the AG teacher and FFA advisor at Oak Ridge high school, and her mission is to show students and the community that FFA is “not just kids on a farm.” Her classes also focus on career development and leadership skills. This is why FFA Week is so important.

“FFA Week is designated for us to advocate for agricultural education,” Ingham said.

Oak Ridge will have events all week. Also, each day, students can dress according to different themes so they can sport their best camo and hunting gear for “Open Season Day” and their best Carhart blue color chic on “Redneck Gucci Day.” There will also be “Red, White, and Blue Day,” and Friday will feature FFA colors with “Blue and Gold Day.”