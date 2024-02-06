‘Not Just Kids on a Farm,’ Oak Ridge AG teacher says

Taylor Ingham grew up in Troy, Missouri, which has a big FFA program, so she was ready to join when she reached her freshman year in high school. By the time she graduated and started at Southeast Missouri State University she had decided on becoming a veterinarian. However, the program was not what she anticipated. Later, it was a tour through the Purina plant that got Ingham’s brain going.
“This is something I could do,” she recalled thinking.
Ingham realized she missed the AG program and the feeling of accomplishment FFA provides so she added Agricultural Education as a second major.
Today, she is the AG teacher and FFA advisor at Oak Ridge high school, and her mission is to show students and the community that FFA is “not just kids on a farm.” Her classes also focus on career development and leadership skills. This is why FFA Week is so important.
“FFA Week is designated for us to advocate for agricultural education,” Ingham said.
Oak Ridge will have events all week. Also, each day, students can dress according to different themes so they can sport their best camo and hunting gear for “Open Season Day” and their best Carhart blue color chic on “Redneck Gucci Day.” There will also be “Red, White, and Blue Day,” and Friday will feature FFA colors with “Blue and Gold Day.”
Also, on Friday, Oak Ridge FFA will be hosting a breakfast for the community followed by a silent auction.
“This year we will be serving the breakfast right in the school’s AG shop,” Ingham said. “So the community can see what we’re all about.”
And what they’re all about is all in the name: Future Farmers of America. Students at Oak Ridge get all the hands-on experience of raising crops and livestock as well as agricultural mechanics such as restoring a 1933 Allis Chalmer Tractor. Ingham also works on her student’s mindset with confidence-building exercises, something she learned when she was a student herself.
“I was a shy kid. FFA helped me get out of my comfort zone.” Ingham said. “I have a naturally loud voice, and now I know how to use it.”
Ingham uses the FFA structure to teach her students how to present themselves on paper before they have to do it in person when they start interviewing for jobs after graduation.
FFA has had a major impact in Ingham’s life and career, in ways big and small, even when she’s shopping for groceries.
“I did Poultry Team in high school and can still spot an egg that probably shouldn’t have been put in that case.”
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.