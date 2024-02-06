The Cape Girardeau School District could look like a huge construction zone if voters approve a $12 million bond issue in April. And most of the money would not be used for a new pool, school and community leaders said.
All of the improvements would be made without a tax increase, school officials and community leaders said. The debt-service levy would remain unchanged at $0.68 per $100 assessed valuation.
The bulk of the funding — $8 million — would pay for major improvements to school buildings, including $4 million for upgrades to Alma Schrader and Jefferson elementary schools.
Another $1.5 million would be used to construct an early-childhood development center on the Jefferson School campus. The center would allow the district to centralize its early-childhood program at one location. Currently, the district operates preschool classes at four of the five elementary schools.
Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass said the proposed childhood education center “could be a real game-changer for us. We could pool our resources in one location and we could also expand our program, depending on funding,” he said.
The district now operates pre-school programs for 4- and 5-year-olds.
But school officials have applied for a federal grant to start an early-learning program for children, from birth through 3 years of age. The grant could provide $1.5 million a year for five years to fund the project.
Early eduction, Glass has repeatedly said, provides students, particularly those at risk, a better opportunity to succeed in life.
Former Mayor Jay Knudtson said Proposition Y, the bond issue, involves “so much more” than the $4 million proposed to help fund construction of a new indoor aquatic center.
Knudtson said the bond issue “is about upgrading our schools to what our kids deserve.”
The planned childhood education center “changes the pathways of our kids,” Knudtson said. “That is a really big deal. That changes lives for our kids.”
Major improvements to Alma Schrader and Jefferson schools would include technology upgrades in classrooms and new computer labs. Glass said the projects would allow for “21st-century learning” at the two schools, which are each more than half a century old.
Alma Schrader School would be upgraded with more natural light and collaborative spaces to provide a modern learning environment, according to school officials.
The school’s gymnasium and cafeteria would be updated, too.
At Jefferson School, a new kitchen, cafeteria and gymnasium would be constructed, officials said.
Equipment, furnishings and contingency costs associated with the various projects are estimated to cost $1.65 million.
The bond issue also would pay for new roofs on Blanchard Elementary School and parts of Central High School and the Career and Technology Center, as well as heating and cooling upgrades at district buildings and repaving of school district parking lots.
Glass said the heating and cooling system at Central High School is about 20 years old and needs to be replaced.
Roofs, heating and cooling and other infrastructure projects are expected to total about $850,000, officials said.
The bond issue on the April 2 ballot would fund the third and final phase of the school district’s comprehensive plan.
Voters in the district in April 2010 decided overwhelmingly in favor of a $40 million bond proposal to replace an elementary school, build an event complex and address deferred maintenance throughout the district, among other projects. The measure garnered more than 61 percent of the vote.
Five years later, voters approved a $20 million bond issue to pay for school district renovations, including projects at Central Junior High School and the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center. The measure received 71 percent approval.
Former Mayor Harry Rediger said, “Now we are looking to citizens to complete this project.”
Passing the measure will require a super majority.
Under Missouri law, the bond issue needs a 57.14 percent approval to pass.
The district won’t put the issue back on the ballot later this year if it doesn’t pass, Glass said. That’s because more than 66 percent approval would be required to pass the measure in the August or November elections, he said.
State law allows passage of general obligation bond issues with a 57.14 majority only in the regular April election each year and in August and November elections in even-numbered years. At all other elections, a 66.67 percent majority is required.
As a result, Glass said the school district will be “another year behind” if Prop Y doesn’t pass.
But Glass remains optimistic voters will support the measure.
“We have an opportunity to serve all students and that is our mission,” he said.
