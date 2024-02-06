The Cape Girardeau School District could look like a huge construction zone if voters approve a $12 million bond issue in April. And most of the money would not be used for a new pool, school and community leaders said.

All of the improvements would be made without a tax increase, school officials and community leaders said. The debt-service levy would remain unchanged at $0.68 per $100 assessed valuation.

The bulk of the funding — $8 million — would pay for major improvements to school buildings, including $4 million for upgrades to Alma Schrader and Jefferson elementary schools.

Another $1.5 million would be used to construct an early-childhood development center on the Jefferson School campus. The center would allow the district to centralize its early-childhood program at one location. Currently, the district operates preschool classes at four of the five elementary schools.

Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass said the proposed childhood education center “could be a real game-changer for us. We could pool our resources in one location and we could also expand our program, depending on funding,” he said.

Jefferson Elementary School pre-k student Amir Battles works on sight words with pre-k general-education teacher Sara Baker on Friday at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

The district now operates pre-school programs for 4- and 5-year-olds.

But school officials have applied for a federal grant to start an early-learning program for children, from birth through 3 years of age. The grant could provide $1.5 million a year for five years to fund the project.

Early eduction, Glass has repeatedly said, provides students, particularly those at risk, a better opportunity to succeed in life.

Former Mayor Jay Knudtson said Proposition Y, the bond issue, involves “so much more” than the $4 million proposed to help fund construction of a new indoor aquatic center.

Knudtson said the bond issue “is about upgrading our schools to what our kids deserve.”

The planned childhood education center “changes the pathways of our kids,” Knudtson said. “That is a really big deal. That changes lives for our kids.”

Major improvements to Alma Schrader and Jefferson schools would include technology upgrades in classrooms and new computer labs. Glass said the projects would allow for “21st-century learning” at the two schools, which are each more than half a century old.

Alma Schrader School would be upgraded with more natural light and collaborative spaces to provide a modern learning environment, according to school officials.

The school’s gymnasium and cafeteria would be updated, too.

At Jefferson School, a new kitchen, cafeteria and gymnasium would be constructed, officials said.