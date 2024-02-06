Not-guilty plea for suspect in Missouri officer's death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A judge entered a not-guilty plea Friday for the man accused in the killing of a western Missouri police officer during a traffic stop.

Ian McCarthy, 39, of Clinton appeared via video at the Henry County Courthouse to answer charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of officer Gary Michael in Clinton. McCarthy's next court appearance was scheduled for Oct. 20.

Investigators say Michael was killed when the driver of a car he stopped for a traffic violation Aug. 6 jumped out and shot him. The suspect drove away, crashing a few blocks from the scene of the shooting, then fleeing on foot. Michael was able to return fire. McCarthy was arrested walking on a road after a two-day manhunt.

Michael, 39, was the first police officer killed in the line of duty in Clinton, a town of about 9,000 residents about 75 miles southeast of Kansas City.

William Noble

A second man, William Noble, 35, of Clinton was charged Thursday with felony tampering with evidence after prosecutors alleged he supplied the weapon used to kill Michael.

According to a police probable-cause statement, Noble began "fake crying" while initially telling two officers who visited his home Thursday he bought the rifle and sold it to McCarthy. He eventually changed his story and acknowledged McCarthy asked him to buy the rifle for him. He said he did so because McCarthy was from out of state.

McCarthy served time in prison in New Hampshire for first-degree assault and a parole violation. He also was wanted at the time of his arrest on a 2015 warrant out of Johnson County, Missouri, for unlawful possession of a firearm. As a convicted felon, McCarthy cannot legally own a firearm.