Not-for-profits face fundraising challenges in coronavirus era

Fundraising has been a challenge for not-for-profit organizations over the last year because of COVID-19.

Face-to-face efforts have moved to telephone conversations and events have had to adapt in order to raise money these entities rely on to help communities.

Many not-for-profits had to change directions and rethink fundraisers, many of which rely heavily if not solely on donations. Some organizations rescheduled, some postponed, and some ended up canceling.

Creating an online giving platform was the way many went about raising money.

According to WPcharitable.com, online fundraising was already starting to take hold before the COVID crisis — in fact, online fundraising revenue in the U.S. alone rose 10% on a year-over-year basis in 2019, up from 1% year-over-year growth in 2018.

Two area organizations with long-running fundraisers had to pivot and think outside the box.

Greg Vaughn, left, of MediaLeaf films, and Liz Haynes, executive director of Old Town Cape, host the livestream of Old Town Cape's Revivify fundraiser Oct. 22 at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau. Brooke Holford

Multifaceted approach

Organizers of Old Town Cape’s annual Charles L. Hutson Auction were tasked with coming up with a way to make an event people have been attending for more than 20 years into something completely different.

“We couldn’t afford to wash our hands of it and say, ‘Oh, you know, maybe next year,’” said Liz Haynes, executive director of Old Town Cape.

The committee decided to host a scripted five-hour open house-style, part in-person, part virtual event consisting of online auctions, Facebook livestream and a radiothon in October. The hours of planning paid off; they exceeded their $40,000 goal.

“It was interesting, for sure, but really encouraging to see that we could pivot like that and still exceed our goal,” Haynes said. “And also showcase our mission and the vibrancy of downtown in a very unique way.”

Haynes said even though it was out of necessity, “it really became an opportunity to plan a really kind of out-of-the-box event.”

Old Town Cape relies on the annual fundraiser for sustainability of the organization and “for the financial support we need as an organization to have the lights on and continue our mission for downtown Cape,” she added.

The fundraiser supports Old Town Cape, which “is all about the continued revitalization of downtown Cape Girardeau,” Haynes said. As part of the National Main Street America organization, it strives to revitalize downtown and make it the best place to live, work and play.