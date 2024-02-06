Not-for-profit still has time to rehab downtown building

In September, the City of Cape Girardeau granted a not-for-profit organization 90 days to fix the dilapidated facade of the building that formerly housed Broadway Theatre. Now, more than 90 days after a hearing for the extension was held, the group still has more time.
According to Ryan Shrimplin, city planner for the City of Cape Girardeau, orders for building repairs do not begin until the city receives the orders from a local attorney who acts as a building supervisor for condemned or dangerous buildings.
In Broadway Theatre’s case, the city did not receive the order from the building supervisor until several weeks after its Sept. 13 hearing.
The deadline to repair the building’s front facade is Jan. 25.
Suzanne Hightower, president of the local not-for-profit dedicated to saving the structure, said she requested another extension Tuesday.
Shrimplin said the city will determine whether to grant Cape Broadway Theatre another extension once its deadline nears.
“It will depend on what progress has been made by then,” Shrimplin said.
A fire in March burned much of the building’s roof and top floor. Cape Girardeau Police Department investigated the fire as a possible case of arson. According to police Sgt. Joey Hann, detectives who handled the case followed up on several leads and interviewed several suspects. They could not establish enough evidence to substantiate any criminal charges on a specific suspect, Hann said.
Hightower said it could cost up to a million dollars to stabilize the building’s front facade. A temporary roof would cost a minimum of $100,000. A new, permanent roof would cost up to $1 million.
“We’ve got to get enough money to stabilize [the building],” Hightower said. “That’s kind of where we’re at. We’re just trying to raise the money.”
Christopher Snider serves on the board of Cape Broadway Theatre. He said progress on the building is currently at a standstill.
“The people of Cape have often said we need to restore these historic buildings and not tear them down,” Snider said. “When we say ‘That’s a great idea, let’s do that,’ and start asking for funds from the community, people clam up pretty fast, and it’s frustrating.”
Broadway Theatre was the region’s premier theater after it was established in 1921. It hosted national touring theater companies, community events and more.
Snider said he’d like to see the space used for small conventions or utilized by a theater troupe.
“There’s a fantastic amount of ways to use a giant building like that,” Snider said.
Snider said a structural engineer from St. Louis examined the building. The engineer deemed the building structurally sound, according to Snider.
“We’re trying to push through and try to get as much of this accomplished as we can because obviously it’ll be very good for Cape,” Snider said.
Former businessman Phil Brinson donated the building to Hightower’s not-for-profit in September.
Details on fundraising efforts to save Broadway Theatre may be found on Cape Broadway Theatre’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/capebroadwaytheatre.
