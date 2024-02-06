Not-for-profit still has time to rehab downtown building

In September, the City of Cape Girardeau granted a not-for-profit organization 90 days to fix the dilapidated facade of the building that formerly housed Broadway Theatre. Now, more than 90 days after a hearing for the extension was held, the group still has more time.

According to Ryan Shrimplin, city planner for the City of Cape Girardeau, orders for building repairs do not begin until the city receives the orders from a local attorney who acts as a building supervisor for condemned or dangerous buildings.

In Broadway Theatre’s case, the city did not receive the order from the building supervisor until several weeks after its Sept. 13 hearing.

The deadline to repair the building’s front facade is Jan. 25.

Suzanne Hightower, president of the local not-for-profit dedicated to saving the structure, said she requested another extension Tuesday.

Shrimplin said the city will determine whether to grant Cape Broadway Theatre another extension once its deadline nears.

“It will depend on what progress has been made by then,” Shrimplin said.

A fire in March burned much of the building’s roof and top floor. Cape Girardeau Police Department investigated the fire as a possible case of arson. According to police Sgt. Joey Hann, detectives who handled the case followed up on several leads and interviewed several suspects. They could not establish enough evidence to substantiate any criminal charges on a specific suspect, Hann said.

Hightower said it could cost up to a million dollars to stabilize the building’s front facade. A temporary roof would cost a minimum of $100,000. A new, permanent roof would cost up to $1 million.