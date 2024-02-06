Not-for-profit group proposes merging St. Louis city with county

ST. LOUIS -- A not-for-profit group Monday revealed its plan to merge St. Louis city and county into what would become the nation's 10th-largest city.

The group Better Together said in a lengthy report a merger is necessary for the region to realize its potential. Better Together plans a $25 million campaign to put the merger on a statewide ballot in November 2020, officials said at a news conference.

St. Louis city and county were separated by a vote in August 1876. Several previous reunification efforts have failed.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, a Democrat, said the unification would help end in-fighting common in the region.

"The competition should not be between Wildwood and Hazelwood or the city and the county," Krewson said. "The competition should be between St. Louis and Nashville, St. Louis and Indianapolis, St. Louis and Louisville, or Austin, or Denver."

St. Louis was once among the nation's largest cities, but as residents increasingly moved to the suburbs, the city's population has fallen from a peak of around 860,000 in 1950 to fewer than 309,000 today. That makes it the nation's 62nd-largest city, even as it anchors the 19th-largest metropolitan area. Combining with the county would give St. Louis 1.3 million residents.

Advocates say the prestige of instantly becoming a top-10 city is secondary to other benefits. They argue a single streamlined government will more efficiently serve all residents and help create better economic development.