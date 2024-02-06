Not-for-profit formed for upkeep of Shady Grove Cemetery

The descendants of those buried in Shady Grove Cemetery organized as a not-for-profit group in order to restore and provide ongoing maintenance for the final resting place of their ancestors.

Shady Grove Cemetery, near Dutchtown, south of Cape Girardeau, was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in June 2022. According to the Register, the cemetery was likely established just after the Civil War by the rural Black community.

The cemetery was maintained by newly freed slaves who went on to set up a community in the area that has since been lost.

Judy Humphrey is the three times great-granddaughter of Washington Gibbony, a slave who fought in the Civil War and is buried at Shady Grove.

Humphrey said she and the surviving families formed The Shady Grove Heritage and Preservation Organization. She said the organization has 501(c)(3) not-for-profit status and can receive tax-free donations to be used for restoration and upkeep of the cemetery.