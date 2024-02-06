All sections
NewsJune 11, 2024

Northeast Cape outside warning siren suffers outage

An outside warning siren on Vincent Street in Northeast Cape Girardeau is temporarily out of service as of Monday, June 10. A City of Cape Girardeau newsletter stated residents nearby should be aware the siren will not sound in case of a tornado warning while city officials are repairing the siren. ...

Nathan Gladden

An outside warning siren on Vincent Street in Northeast Cape Girardeau is temporarily out of service as of Monday, June 10.

A City of Cape Girardeau newsletter stated residents nearby should be aware the siren will not sound in case of a tornado warning while city officials are repairing the siren.

The city stated there are multiple ways to receive warnings by cellphone or radio, including NOAA Weather Radios, Cape Girardeau County Alert Subscription and other local weather subscriptions or apps.

Local News

