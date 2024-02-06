​Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County — from mile marker 91 to mile marker 92 near Cape Girardeau — will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make bridge repairs. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 13.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From Missouri Department of Transportation
