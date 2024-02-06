All sections
NewsMay 1, 2024

Northbound, southbound I-55 in Cape Girardeau County reduced for bridge work

Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County — from mile marker 91 to mile marker 92 near Cape Girardeau — will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make bridge repairs. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 13. ...

Southeast Missourian

NB I-55 in Cape Girardeau County reduced for bridge work

&#8203;Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County — from mile marker 91 to mile marker 92 near Cape Girardeau — will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make bridge repairs. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 13.

Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Cape County

&#8203;Bridge repairs will reduce southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release said. This section of the highway is from mile marker 91 to mile marker 92 near Cape Girardeau. Contractor crews are expected to work from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 13.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

