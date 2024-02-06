Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Cape County

​Bridge repairs will reduce southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release said. This section of the highway is from mile marker 91 to mile marker 92 near Cape Girardeau. Contractor crews are expected to work from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 13.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From Missouri Department of Transportation