November 8, 2017

Northbound I-55 in Scott County reduced for concrete repairs

Northbound Interstate 55 at the Interstate 57 overpass bridge (cloverleaf interchange), mile marker 66, in Scott County will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as the Missouri Department of Transportation crews make concrete repairs. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily Monday through Nov. 16, according to a MoDOT news release...

Southeast Missourian

Northbound Interstate 55 at the Interstate 57 overpass bridge (cloverleaf interchange), mile marker 66, in Scott County will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as the Missouri Department of Transportation crews make concrete repairs. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily Monday through Nov. 16, according to a MoDOT news release.

All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
