Northbound Abbey Road in Cape to close for repairs

City of Cape Girardeau crews will close the northbound lane of Abbey Road at Lexington Avenue beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday for street repairs, according to a city news release.
Depending on weather conditions, work may last up to three to four weeks. Detours will be available, and motorists are urged to use an alternate route during this time. Motorists are also encouraged to use caution near work crews.
