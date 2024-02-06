Improvements to North West End Boulevard were the main topic at the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting Monday.

Council members approved the North West End Boulevard project, which will include improvements to portions of the street, curb and gutter, and reconstruction of sidewalks and streetlights.

Finalizations of the plan began in November 2020, and city director of finance Dustin Ziebold said the project will begin soon.

"We are excited that this project is going to be up and running soon," Ziebold said. "I know most of you have been talking about this since I have arrived in this position."

According to the city's website, estimated construction, which will stretch from Rose to Bertling streets, will take nine months "depending on working conditions and unforeseen circumstances."