May 17, 2022
North West End street, sidewalk, stormwater project to begin soon in Cape
Improvements to North West End Boulevard were the main topic at the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting Monday. Council members approved the North West End Boulevard project, which will include improvements to portions of the street, curb and gutter, and reconstruction of sidewalks and streetlights...
Beau Nations

Improvements to North West End Boulevard were the main topic at the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting Monday.

Council members approved the North West End Boulevard project, which will include improvements to portions of the street, curb and gutter, and reconstruction of sidewalks and streetlights.

Finalizations of the plan began in November 2020, and city director of finance Dustin Ziebold said the project will begin soon.

"We are excited that this project is going to be up and running soon," Ziebold said. "I know most of you have been talking about this since I have arrived in this position."

According to the city's website, estimated construction, which will stretch from Rose to Bertling streets, will take nine months "depending on working conditions and unforeseen circumstances."

Work on North West End Boulevard — sections of which currently do not have curbs or gutters -- will include removal of the "existing concrete sidewalk, concrete and asphalt pavement and driveways, storm sewer piping, sanitary sewer and manholes," and the replacement and reconstruction of all items removed.

City officials plan to keep the street open as possible during construction.

The project's Engineer's Estimate of Cost was $4.8 million. Fronabarger Concreters Inc. submitted the lowest bid of $4.6 million.

According to previous reporting, the project will be funded by revenue from the city's transportation sales tax, after voters approved the Transportation Trust Fund in 2015.

Other business

  • Stop signs will be established at North Frederick and Themis streets, Rifle Drive at Hopper Road and Silverton Circle at Rifle Drive.
  • Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) received a grant for the fiscal year from the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.
  • Final payment approval was given to Cotner Electric Company Inc. for the installation of streetlights at the Interstate 55 junction off of Exit 99.
Local News
