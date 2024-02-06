North Kingshighway crash halts traffic

A crash outside a vehicle dealership temporarily blocked traffic Monday, July 31, in Cape Girardeau.
The crash occurred near the Ford Groves dealership in the 1500 block of North Kingshighway. Around 4:35 p.m., a black Ram 1500 and a white Honda CR-V collided, causing extensive damage to both vehicles. The Cape Girardeau Police Department and Cape Girardeau Fire Department were both at the scene. Both vehicles were towed away.
Traffic was either halted or significantly slowed for nearly half an hour. As of presstime, additional information had not been released.
