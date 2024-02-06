North Farmington Road improvements continue

Road improvements are continuing on North Farmington Road in Jackson, according to a Jackson Public Works Department news release. The contractor -- ASA Asphalt of Cape Girardeau -- has completed the first phase of the project, from Donna Lane to West Independence Street (Route D), and phase two will begin at 7 a.m. today, if weather permits. The work will require the closure of North Farmington from the intersection of Oak Street to the intersection of Donna Lane. According to the news release, the work zone will be limited to residents living in the area, and detours will be posted.