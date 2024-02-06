North Dakota woman dies in Perry Co. crash

A North Dakota woman died in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Perry County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Abigail White, 22, of Alexander, North Dakota, was southbound on State Highway 51, south of Route H, about 7 a.m. when the 2012 Dodge Durango she was driving crossed the center line and collided with a 1987 Freightliner Conventional driven by Eric Robinson, 75, of Perryville.

The impact caused White's vehicle to travel off the east side of the roadway.