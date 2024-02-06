North Dakota woman dies in Perry Co. crash

A North Dakota woman died in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Perry County.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Abigail White, 22, of Alexander, North Dakota, was southbound on State Highway 51, south of Route H, about 7 a.m. when the 2012 Dodge Durango she was driving crossed the center line and collided with a 1987 Freightliner Conventional driven by Eric Robinson, 75, of Perryville.
The impact caused White's vehicle to travel off the east side of the roadway.
White was taken by medical helicopter to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, where she was pronounced dead shortly before 1 p.m.
The report said White was not wearing a safety device.
Robinson was not hurt.