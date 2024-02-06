North Bellevue, East Washington intersection in Jackson to be closed

A road closure at the intersection of North Bellevue and East Washington streets in Jackson will be in effect starting at 7 a.m. today, according to a city news release.
The closure is projected to last until 5 p.m. Friday, weather permitting.
Work is being performed under the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, the release stated.
City officials urge drivers to use caution near work areas. They should look for posted caution signs, detour markers and other informational items.
Questions or concerns may be directed to the Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300, online at www.jacksonmo.org or on Facebook, according to the release.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.