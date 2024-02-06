Nominations open for Cape Girardeau's Endangered Buildings List

The City of Cape Girardeau's Historic Preservation Commission is accepting nominees for its 2023 Endangered Buildings List, a compilation of various structures in the city that provide cultural and historical value but have degraded over time and are potentially in line for demolition.

Commission chairman Ryan Lane said the hope is to inspire reinvestment efforts in the buildings on the list, preventing important pieces of Cape Girardeau history from being lost.

The commission began the catalog more than a decade ago; the 2022 edition has 23 buildings.

A building being added to the list does not mean it is safe from potential demolition, but allows for increased awareness around its dire state, helping keep the door open for potential renovation opportunities, Lane said.

The building that housed Broadway Theatre has been a stalwart of the compilation since it first began. It is set to be demolished this spring.

"The city has just given an unbelievable amount of extensions to try and get this figured out to where somehow a grant or private investor or investment company that has multiple investors in a group can come and do something," Lane said.

The biggest obstacle is having enough funding to renovate the decrepit structures. The Board of Directors for Cape Broadway Theatre — a not-for-profit with a mission to revitalize the former theater — estimated it would cost $6 million to restore the building, which is more than 100 years old and was damaged significantly by a fire in 2021. Suzanne Hightower, board president and owner of Speakeasy Coffee next door, in an interview with the Southeast Missourian in early February, said she has two private investors with the funds to save the building but it's up to the city whether they want to save the former theater.