Four slots on Cape Girardeau City Council will be decided by voters in April but the process starts Monday as the municipality begins making available petitions hopefuls may use to access the ballot.

The filing period for the office of mayor -- who is the sole city-wide member of council -- and for council wards 1, 2 and 6 is Oct. 26 through Nov. 23.

Mayor Bob Fox and First Ward Councilman Dan Presson, both elected to their respective offices in 2018, have announced they will stand for another term.

Sixth Ward Councilwoman Stacy Kinder has said she will not seek reelection. Instead, she will challenge Fox in the mayor's race.