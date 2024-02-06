All sections
NewsSeptember 22, 2021

Nominating petitions for Cape Girardeau Council available starting next week

Four slots on Cape Girardeau City Council will be decided by voters in April but the process starts Monday as the municipality begins making available petitions hopefuls may use to access the ballot. The filing period for the office of mayor -- who is the sole city-wide member of council -- and for council wards 1, 2 and 6 is Oct. 26 through Nov. 23...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers opens the lottery barrel for then-county prosecutor Christopher Limbaugh during candidacy filing at the county administration building, No. 1 Barton Square in Jackson, Feb. 25, 2014. The number candidates draw determines the order of names on the ballot.
Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers opens the lottery barrel for then-county prosecutor Christopher Limbaugh during candidacy filing at the county administration building, No. 1 Barton Square in Jackson, Feb. 25, 2014. The number candidates draw determines the order of names on the ballot.Southeast Missourian file

Four slots on Cape Girardeau City Council will be decided by voters in April but the process starts Monday as the municipality begins making available petitions hopefuls may use to access the ballot.

The filing period for the office of mayor -- who is the sole city-wide member of council -- and for council wards 1, 2 and 6 is Oct. 26 through Nov. 23.

Mayor Bob Fox and First Ward Councilman Dan Presson, both elected to their respective offices in 2018, have announced they will stand for another term.

Sixth Ward Councilwoman Stacy Kinder has said she will not seek reelection. Instead, she will challenge Fox in the mayor's race.

In Ward 2, Shelly Moore is ineligible to run again because of term limits set by city charter.

Qualifications

  • To be eligible to serve on the City Council a person must be a registered voter of the city, at least 21 years of age, a resident of the city for at least two years immediately prior to the election and a resident of their particular ward for at least 90 days prior to Oct. 26.
  • Potential candidates must be nominated via petition signed by at least 50 registered voters who are eligible to vote for the proposed candidate. Petition signers must be registered to vote in the individual ward from which the candidate seeks election. In the race for mayor, who is considered an at-large council member, a signer must be registered to vote in one of the city's six wards. Nominating petitions will be available from the City Clerk Gayle Conrad's office, located at City Hall, 401 Independence St. Completed petitions must be returned to the office of the city clerk.
  • If more than two candidates file for any one ward, a primary election will be held Feb. 8, with the general election April 5. If two or fewer candidates file for the office, the general election will be held April 5.

Timeline

  • Monday: nominating petitions available in city clerk's office.
  • Oct. 26: Candidacy filing period opens at 8 a.m.
  • Nov. 23: Candidacy filing closes at 5 p.m.
  • Jan. 12: Last day to register to vote in the February primary (if necessary).
  • Feb. 8: Primary election (if necessary).
  • Mar. 9: Last day to register to vote in the April general election.
  • April 5: General municipal election.
Local News
