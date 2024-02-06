The next Cape Girardeau City Council election won’t occur until April. But the process leading to candidate filings for the Wards 3, 4 and 5 council seats begins next week.

Prospective candidates can pick up nominating petitions starting Monday in the city clerk’s office at city hall, officials said.

Under the city’s charter, candidates must secure signatures of at least 50 registered voters in their ward in order to file for office.

Candidates will appear on the ballot in order of the filing of nominating petitions with sufficient signatures, according to the city’s website.

Prospective council members must be registered voters, at least 21 years old, and have been Cape Girardeau residents for at least two years immediately before their election and must be residents of their wards for at least 90 days before the first day a nominating petition can be filed.

The filing period begins Oct. 22 and ends Nov. 19.