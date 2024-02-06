Nobel laureate economist faces sex harassment investigation

A U.S. university is investigating a Nobel laureate over sexual harassment allegations that the economist's attorney dismisses as "professional rivalry."

Philip Dybvig, who shared this year's Nobel Prize in economics for research into bank failures, has been questioned in the past several weeks by the Title IX office at Washington University in St. Louis, his lawyer Andrew Miltenberg told The Associated Press.

Miltenberg said the allegations are "factually inaccurate." Dybvig, a longtime banking and finance professor at the university, didn't immediately respond to an email message seeking comment.

Dybvig, fellow economist Douglas W. Diamond and former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke won the Nobel Prize in economics in October for research into bank failures -- work that built on lessons learned in the Great Depression and helped shape America's aggressive response to the 2007-2008 financial crisis. The findings in the early 1980s laid the foundations for regulating financial markets, the Nobel panel said.

The Nobel panel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, in recognizing the three winners, said their research showed "why avoiding bank collapses is vital."

Bloomberg News reported that it has reviewed emails showing that the Title IX office, which handles campus sexual harassment complaints, has reached out to at least three former students since October to interview them about claims involving Dybvig. They're among a group of seven former students Bloomberg reported it had spoken with who allege Dybvig sexually harassed them. Most of the women Bloomberg interviewed spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Tore Ellingsen, chair of the Nobel's Economic Sciences Prize Committee, told Bloomberg the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which oversees the awards, contacted the university to make sure they had a fair process to handle the accusations.