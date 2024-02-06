NOAA scientist: Agency likely broke science integrity rules

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The acting chief scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said his agency likely violated its scientific integrity rules last week when it publicly chastised a weather office contradicting President Donald Trump's claim Hurricane Dorian threatened Alabama.

Two top NOAA civil servants not so quietly revolted against an unsigned agency news release issued late Friday rebuking the Birmingham weather office for saying Alabama was safe. The agency's top scientist called Friday's release "political" and the head of the National Weather Service said the Alabama office "did what any office would do to protect the public."

"My understanding is that this intervention to contradict the forecaster was not based on science but on external factors including reputation and appearance, or simply put, political," acting chief scientist and assistant administrator for ocean and atmospheric research Craig McLean wrote to staffers Sunday night.

In the email, first reported by The Washington Post, McLean said he is "pursuing the potential violations" of the agency's science integrity policy.

NOAA spokesman Scott Smullen said Monday, "NOAA's policies on scientific integrity and communications are among the strongest in the federal government, and get high marks from third-party observers. The agency's senior career leaders are free to express their opinions about matters of agency operations and science. The agency will not be providing further official comment and will not speculate on internal reviews."

Meanwhile, another career civil servant, National Weather Service director Louis Uccellini said forecasters in Birmingham did the right thing Sept. 1 when they tried to combat public panic and rumors Dorian posed a threat to Alabama.

"They did that with one thing in mind: public safety," said Uccellini, who prompted a standing ovation at a meeting of the National Weather Association by asking members of the Birmingham weather staff to stand.

"Only later, when the retweets and politically based comments started coming to their office, did they learn the sources of this information," he said.

Kevin Laws, science and operations officer for the weather service in Birmingham, declined to comment on Uccellini's remarks.