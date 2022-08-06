No word on possible Scott County recount in prosecutor's election

Scott County election officials said Friday it is unclear whether there will be a recount in the county's Republican primary for prosecuting attorney.

An official in the county clerk's office said a candidate must request a recount, and as of Friday, no request had been made.

Donald Cobb beat out incumbent Amanda Oesch by just two votes in Tuesday's primary. Official results -- which were certified Friday -- had Cobb besting Oesch 2,581 votes to 2,579 votes.