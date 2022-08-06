All sections
NewsAugust 6, 2022

No word on possible Scott County recount in prosecutor's election

Scott County election officials said Friday it is unclear whether there will be a recount in the county's Republican primary for prosecuting attorney. An official in the county clerk's office said a candidate must request a recount, and as of Friday, no request had been made...

Nathan English
story image illustation

Scott County election officials said Friday it is unclear whether there will be a recount in the county's Republican primary for prosecuting attorney.

An official in the county clerk's office said a candidate must request a recount, and as of Friday, no request had been made.

Donald Cobb beat out incumbent Amanda Oesch by just two votes in Tuesday's primary. Official results -- which were certified Friday -- had Cobb besting Oesch 2,581 votes to 2,579 votes.

A candidate has five days after the results are certified to request a recount if the results of the election are separated by 1% or less, according to JoDonn Chaney, spokersperson for the Missouri Secretary of State. The prosecution candidates were separated by 0.02%. Courts would decide whether the candidate would have to pay for the cost of the recount if it does not change the outcome of the election.

Oesch said she had familiarized herself with rules surrounding a potential recount in a post to her campaign's Facebook page, Wednesday. Also in the post, she said she would be making a decision after the election results were certified.

Attempts to contact Oesch on Friday to inquire as to her intention regarding a recount were unsuccessful.

Local News
To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

