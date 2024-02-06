All sections
NewsJanuary 7, 2020

'No war' spray-painted on St. Louis memorial to soldiers

ST. LOUIS -- A memorial to soldiers in downtown St. Louis has been damaged by vandalism, including a spray-painted message of "No war." The vandalism was discovered Sunday morning. It wasn't immediately clear whether it was in response to the airstrike that killed a top Iranian official, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, an attack that's drastically raised tensions between Tehran and Washington...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- A memorial to soldiers in downtown St. Louis has been damaged by vandalism, including a spray-painted message of "No war."

The vandalism was discovered Sunday morning. It wasn't immediately clear whether it was in response to the airstrike that killed a top Iranian official, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, an attack that's drastically raised tensions between Tehran and Washington.

About 150 people marched Saturday through downtown St. Louis in opposition to further military action against Iran.

The Missouri Historical Society's director of marketing and communications, Leigh Walters, said it is sad "anyone would deface a memorial to those who have made the supreme sacrifice for their country."

The memorial opened in 1938 to honor World War I soldiers and reopened in 2018 after a two-year, $30 million renovation.

St. Louis police are investigating the vandalism.

Story Tags
State News
