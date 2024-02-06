'No war' spray-painted on St. Louis memorial to soldiers

ST. LOUIS -- A memorial to soldiers in downtown St. Louis has been damaged by vandalism, including a spray-painted message of "No war."

The vandalism was discovered Sunday morning. It wasn't immediately clear whether it was in response to the airstrike that killed a top Iranian official, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, an attack that's drastically raised tensions between Tehran and Washington.

About 150 people marched Saturday through downtown St. Louis in opposition to further military action against Iran.