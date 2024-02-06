No unanimity on wearing face masks at local coffee shops

To mask or not mask, that is the question.

With apologies to William Shakespeare for amending his classic words, the Southeast Missourian surveyed managers of coffee shops in three communities for their attitudes about masking, social distancing and how their businesses plan to move forward into the summer.

Bob Schooley, proprietor of Ground-A-Bout, 107 E. Adams St. in Jackson, said his employees are not required to mask.

“They’re welcome to (do so), of course,” said Schooley, who has operated the uptown Jackson café since December 2016.

“The employees are free to make that choice for themselves, same for our patrons,” he said.

Schooley estimates perhaps 5% of his customers come in with a mask.

“Very few wear them,” he said, “and some of those who do have someone close to them who is extra susceptible to sicknesses.”

Schooley said masks can make it difficult for his servers behind the counter.

“It can get noisy in (the coffee shop),” he said, “and when a customer places an order from 6 feet away, sometimes it’s tough to hear when someone is masked.”

Schooley said social distancing occurs naturally in his establishment.

“At this time of year, having people at every table during warm weather is a rarity,” he said.

“We haven’t rearranged anything,” he added.

Erica Carreras, manager of Baristas in Cape Girardeau’s Marquette Tower, said employees are encouraged but not required to mask.

“Most (baristas) do mask, though,” said Carreras, who said she thinks 20% of customers also wear some sort of cloth covering on their faces.