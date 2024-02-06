No trick-or-treating at West Park Mall this year

The West Park Mall will not host its annual trick-or-treat event this year, according to multiple signs posted on mall entrances.
West Park Mall has welcomed trick-or-treaters since at least 1987, according to newspaper archives.
Mall staff declined to comment, referring questions to the corporate office of CBL Properties, which owns West Park Mall. Attempts to reach a mall spokesperson by email and telephone were unsuccessful Monday.
Pertinent address:
3439 William St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
