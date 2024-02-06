No trash pickup Monday in Cape, Jackson

Editor's note: This story has been edited to correct the pick-up day for trash in Cape Girardeau. The Southeast Missourian regrets the error.
Sanitation departments in Cape Girardeau and Jackson will not operate Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Mondayï¿½s routes will be picked up Tuesday in Jackson. The weekly trash schedule will be moved back a day in Cape Girardeau.
Jacksonï¿½s Recycling Center will be closed Monday.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.