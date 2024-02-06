No thorns here: An evening with Maggie Rose for charity

Saturday's sold-out show to benefit Room for One More Child will feature Emmy-winning Nashville-based country music singer Maggie Rose.
Opening guest Jessie Ritter is a Cape Girardeau native, now based in Florida.
The event, now in its third year, is at the Arena Building.
Room for One More is a Christian nonprofit organization that unites waiting children with adopting families by providing adopting families with quality information, educational resources, encouragement and financial assistance, by equipping churches with organizational resources, and by supporting children in orphanages and promoting foster care, according to the chapter's website
More information at roomforonemorechild.org.
Carl Armstrong, author of several books, including "Elmwood's 1,000 Year Dalhousie Castle Legacy," has a new book out. Titled "The Jonah and Joni Twins Discover Whale Mysteries: A Pre-Teen Bible Story," Armstrong's book looks at the scientific aspect of the Biblical story of Jonah and the whale. Armstrong's previous books are listed at 1795logcabin.com/special-books.html.
For those of you stopping in to West Park Mall to take in a meal at Kenny's Flippin's Burgers, that location has closed, according to a December Facebook post. The restaurant's Chaffee location, at 238 E. Yoakum, is still in operation.
With the end of the year, the Visual Arts Cooperative of Southeast Missouri had several spots open up, and is now accepting applications, said spokesman Brian Alworth, KFVS12 meteorologist.
The Cooperative is a group of regional artists that display work in galleries of the Southeast Missouri Arts Council in downtown Cape Girardeau, Alworth said.
Interested artists should send photos of their work and a short artist statement to artscouncil@capearts.org.
More information: (573) 334-9233.
