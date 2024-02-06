No shields for whistleblowing state workers in Missouri law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Some Democrats say they want to reverse changes in a new Missouri whistleblower law that excludes state employees and public college and university workers from protections against being fired for speaking out against misconduct.

Supporters of the law say their goal was to allow safeguards already outlined in court rulings but to stop judges from further expanding existing protections for employees. The new law, signed by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, took effect in late August. Private-sector employees still are covered.

"What we did is codify the common-law protections in the whistleblower portion of the law now," said Republican Rep. Joe Don McGaugh, a lawyer from Carrollton who helped push the measure through the House. "We just didn't want to see the whistleblower protections grow and get larger."

But Democratic lawmakers now say they'll propose legislation during the next session, which starts in January, to allow state employees to sue if they speak out against violations of the law or other misconduct and then are fired.

"We still want state workers to be able to blow the whistle when there is fraud and abuse that has happened or is going to happen and they're aware of it," said Creve Coeur Democratic Sen. Jill Schupp, who said she's working with the Democratic auditor and House Democratic leader to draft legislation. "They have no protections under this law."

It's unclear whether their efforts will be successful in the Republican-led Legislature, where members of the minority party seldom are able to send bills to the governor. But McGaugh said he's open to suggestions for improvements to the whistleblower law and would "take a hard look" at any proposal to expand protections. Republican sponsor Sen. Gary Romine did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment.