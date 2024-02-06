No raises for Southeast faculty, staff; regents approve budget

Faculty and staff at Southeast Missouri State University won't get pay raises in fiscal year 2018, according to the proposed operating budget passed at Monday's board of regents meeting at Academic Hall.
University president Carlos Vargas-Aburto said the budget is the result of hard work by many dedicated employees, all whom began finding ways to cut expenses and become more efficient without causing harm to the student learning experience when Gov. Eric Greitens in January first proposed an 8.5 percent reduction in state funding for universities.
Vargas said the 8.5 percent cut is based on the governor's proposed budget and state revenue projections. The Missouri House and Senate have approved a 6.58 percent reduction; that bill has not yet been signed.
A 2.8 percent student tuition increase is included in the budget.
Vargas said despite "many difficult decisions," he is proud to point out there are no proposals to eliminate filled positions at the university and no cuts to student worker positions.
The university's total operations budget is $116.5 million.
Of that budget, the largest share, 50 percent, goes toward academic affairs, including equipment and operations and personnel costs.
Institutional services makes up 23.7 percent, finance and administration 14.7 percent, athletics 5.5 percent, enrollment management and student success 5.3 percent, and university advancement 0.8 percent.
Kathy Mangels, vice president of finance and administration, said the budget includes proposed tuition and fee-collection amounts that will be updated at the close of the year, when actual figures arrive.
The board approved a $37.42 million auxiliary budget for the upcoming fiscal year as well. These include Residence Life, Southeast Textbook Services, the Student Recreation Center and several others that bring in their own revenue and balance their own expenditures.
The board also approved a capital-expenditures budget request form to be submitted to the Missouri Department of Higher Education, Mangels said.
The first priority is renovating the Art Building, Mangels said, as it has not had significant work in over 40 years. Some classrooms there have been taken offline because of deteriorating floor joists and other issues.
The mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems also need to be replaced, Mangels said.
Deferred maintenance projects including updates to heating and air conditioning systems and roofing updates are the second priority, Mangels said.
