No place like home: Kelly alum begins duties as new superintendent

BENTON, Mo. -- For Bradley Kolwyck, who is the new superintendent at Scott County R-4 "Kelly" Schools in Benton, life has come full circle.
The 2000 graduate of Thomas W. Kelly High School was hired as the district's new superintendent in April by the board of education. Kolwyck replaced Dr. Kevin Cogdill who resigned at the March school board meeting after two years of service in the district.
"We are beyond excited for him to come home to Thomas W. Kelly," Board of Education Secretary Gail Riley said at the time of the hiring.
Kolwyck officially began his duties as Kelly's superintendent on July 1.
"I'm definitely excited to be back home," Kolwyck said Thursday as he sat in his office located in the Middle School building.
When word traveled Kolwyck had been hired as superintendent, he said he received many supportive texts, phone calls and Facebook messages of congratulations from former classmates and members of the community.
"My vision points are to take care of facilities, create an educational environment that people want their kids to attend, that the students want to attend and where teachers and staff want to work -- and stay with us and be here for a long time," Kolwyck said. "We do that through support, and that support comes from positive encouragement, professional development and community involvement."
After graduating from Kelly, Kolwyck, who earned all-state honors playing baseball, attended Mineral Area College for two years to play baseball. Then he earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from Southeast Missouri State University in 2004. He went to work for his family's auto sales business, but decided it wasn't his calling.
"I knew I wanted to serve the people," Kolwyck said. "I went back to school and got certified to teach high school math."
Kolwyck went to work for the New Madrid County R-1 School District as a high school math teacher which he did for four years. He was hired to be the assistant principal at New County Central Middle School, and then he was moved to be the head principal at New Madrid Elementary which he did for five years before moving to the Lake of the Ozarks.
Kolwyck served as the high school principal at Macks Creek School District in Macks Creek, Missouri, for the past three years.
In addition to his bachelor's degree, Kolwycks' education includes receiving his master's degree in education from SEMO, a master's degree in educational leadership from Arkansas State University and his doctoral degree in educational administration Southern Illinois University.
Throughout his years working education, Kolwyck has also served multiple roles including teacher, coach, bus driver, director of transportation, safety coordinator, A+ coordinator, federal programs coordinator and director of food service.
"I felt that before I could become a superintendent, I needed to have experience at almost every level in very area because my philosophy is in order to lead, you need to have a background in the areas you're leading," he said.
Now, Kolwyck said, he believes he has a good background in all areas of education.
"We will make sure our students are prepared, and we'll do that through creating partnerships with our community, our parents and our students. That's my personal philosophy about education.
He continued: "We will build off people's strengths, and we will make sure we address areas of growth and where we need to continue to grow, both as an institution and on a personal level. Positive support is how I manage and lead."
Kolwyck said one can be educated in any aspect -- by talking or listening to people who have more wisdom. Not everyone has to attend a four-year university, he said.
"We are going to create a learning environment, and our focus is always to produce students that are ready to go in to the workforce, college, military, vocation, whatever, they need to be able to complete globally."
Kolwyck said he believes in honoring traditions while understanding some things have to evolve with the current times.
"Some things have to be brought up to date, but we still want to value and hold true to our roots," he said.
Technology is one example, the superintendent said. The district must ensure it provides the technology its students need to be global competitors, he said.
"In every industry, technology is involved," he said. "While I say that, I still believe our most valuable asset is our people. We have to take care of our people, and at the end of the day, we focus on what's best for the students always and what is the best outcome for our students.
He continued: "I believe whole-heartedly the best outcome for our students is to make sure they have the best technology, but we have to invest in our people. We have to make sure we have the best teachers, the best administration, the best support staff -- and that we take care of them."
The new superintendent said in his first days on the job, he's been assessing, researching and learning about the district -- and he will continue to do so.
"Plans are in place to take care of our physical assets and make sure tax dollars are protected and well-invested in our school," Kolwyck said. "We will make sure we invest in the right areas where are kids are safe at all times."
A safety needs assessment will also be conducted.
"Every decision we make is going to be in the best interest of the students," he said.
In the coming days and weeks, Kolwyck has meetings scheduled with faculty and staff members and others in the community before the first day of school, which is set for Aug. 25. An open house is planned for Aug. 19.
Kolwyck said for patrons to also look for community surveys in the future. They will be sent digitally and asked for them to please take time to provide their honest input on them.
His goal is to set up a "weekly coffee with the superintendent" at one of the local restaurants where he can visit with patrons.
"I definitely want and support parent involvement," Kolwyck said. "I will listen. I want us to be a partnership, bottom line. If they need to bend my ear, I will listen to them."
He also welcomes questions from taxpayers who don't have students in school. He said if he doesn't know the answer to a question, he will research and get back to them.
Kolwyck acknowledged the board of education.
"The school board has been very supportive, and I thank them for the opportunity to lead the district and for putting their faith in me," he said.
Kolwyck said he and his wife, Julie, have two children who will attend Kelly Elementary and Middle School, respectively, in the new school year.
"My dream is that they'll graduate here and be a Hawk also," he said.
The couple plan to build a house in the district, he said.
As he looked around his office Thursday, Kolwyck recalled how he started attending Kelly schools when he was in the fifth grade. His family had just moved to their home on Scott County Highway 504. So much has happened in those 30 years, he said.
"Now," Kolwyck said, "I'm back home."
