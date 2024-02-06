No place like home: Kelly alum begins duties as new superintendent

BENTON, Mo. -- For Bradley Kolwyck, who is the new superintendent at Scott County R-4 "Kelly" Schools in Benton, life has come full circle.

The 2000 graduate of Thomas W. Kelly High School was hired as the district's new superintendent in April by the board of education. Kolwyck replaced Dr. Kevin Cogdill who resigned at the March school board meeting after two years of service in the district.

"We are beyond excited for him to come home to Thomas W. Kelly," Board of Education Secretary Gail Riley said at the time of the hiring.

Kolwyck officially began his duties as Kelly's superintendent on July 1.

"I'm definitely excited to be back home," Kolwyck said Thursday as he sat in his office located in the Middle School building.

When word traveled Kolwyck had been hired as superintendent, he said he received many supportive texts, phone calls and Facebook messages of congratulations from former classmates and members of the community.

"My vision points are to take care of facilities, create an educational environment that people want their kids to attend, that the students want to attend and where teachers and staff want to work -- and stay with us and be here for a long time," Kolwyck said. "We do that through support, and that support comes from positive encouragement, professional development and community involvement."

After graduating from Kelly, Kolwyck, who earned all-state honors playing baseball, attended Mineral Area College for two years to play baseball. Then he earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from Southeast Missouri State University in 2004. He went to work for his family's auto sales business, but decided it wasn't his calling.

"I knew I wanted to serve the people," Kolwyck said. "I went back to school and got certified to teach high school math."

Kolwyck went to work for the New Madrid County R-1 School District as a high school math teacher which he did for four years. He was hired to be the assistant principal at New County Central Middle School, and then he was moved to be the head principal at New Madrid Elementary which he did for five years before moving to the Lake of the Ozarks.

Kolwyck served as the high school principal at Macks Creek School District in Macks Creek, Missouri, for the past three years.

In addition to his bachelor's degree, Kolwycks' education includes receiving his master's degree in education from SEMO, a master's degree in educational leadership from Arkansas State University and his doctoral degree in educational administration Southern Illinois University.

Throughout his years working education, Kolwyck has also served multiple roles including teacher, coach, bus driver, director of transportation, safety coordinator, A+ coordinator, federal programs coordinator and director of food service.

"I felt that before I could become a superintendent, I needed to have experience at almost every level in very area because my philosophy is in order to lead, you need to have a background in the areas you're leading," he said.

Now, Kolwyck said, he believes he has a good background in all areas of education.

"We will make sure our students are prepared, and we'll do that through creating partnerships with our community, our parents and our students. That's my personal philosophy about education.

He continued: "We will build off people's strengths, and we will make sure we address areas of growth and where we need to continue to grow, both as an institution and on a personal level. Positive support is how I manage and lead."

Kolwyck said one can be educated in any aspect -- by talking or listening to people who have more wisdom. Not everyone has to attend a four-year university, he said.

"We are going to create a learning environment, and our focus is always to produce students that are ready to go in to the workforce, college, military, vocation, whatever, they need to be able to complete globally."

Traditions

Kolwyck said he believes in honoring traditions while understanding some things have to evolve with the current times.