January 7, 2021
No one injured in tractor-trailer wreck at Nash Road
No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer overturned on the Interstate 55 northbound entrance ramp on Nash Road in Scott City. According to Scott City Fire Department Capt. Kevin Drury, the driver of the vehicle was making a right turn from Nash Road onto northbound I-55 when he overcorrected, causing the tractor-trailer to roll over...
J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Officials inspect an overturned tractor-trailer on the northbound ramp from Nash Road to Interstate 55 on Wednesday in Scott City.
Officials inspect an overturned tractor-trailer on the northbound ramp from Nash Road to Interstate 55 on Wednesday in Scott City.Sarah Yenesel

No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer overturned on the Interstate 55 northbound entrance ramp on Nash Road in Scott City.

According to Scott City Fire Department Capt. Kevin Drury, the driver of the vehicle was making a right turn from Nash Road onto northbound I-55 when he overcorrected, causing the tractor-trailer to roll over.

"No injuries, no hazmat concerns," Drury said. "Thankfully, everyone is OK."

In addition to the Scott City Fire Department, Cape Girardeau police and Scott City police assisted with the incident. Midwest Towing removed the vehicle from the road.

The accident caused the entrance ramp to be shut down for approximately one hour.

An overturned tractor-trailer is towed right-side up on the northbound ramp from Nash Road to I-55 on Wednesday in Scott City.
An overturned tractor-trailer is towed right-side up on the northbound ramp from Nash Road to I-55 on Wednesday in Scott City.Sarah Yenesel
