No one injured in tractor-trailer wreck at Nash Road

No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer overturned on the Interstate 55 northbound entrance ramp on Nash Road in Scott City.

According to Scott City Fire Department Capt. Kevin Drury, the driver of the vehicle was making a right turn from Nash Road onto northbound I-55 when he overcorrected, causing the tractor-trailer to roll over.

"No injuries, no hazmat concerns," Drury said. "Thankfully, everyone is OK."