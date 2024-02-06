No one injured in Saturday house fire in Cape Girardeau

No injuries were reported in a house fire Saturday in the 1000 block of South Benton Street, according to an incident report by Acting Battalion Chief Andrew Juden of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

The department responded to a residential fire alarm at 6:37 p.m. at the one-story single-family house and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the structure, Juden said. Firefighters "made an aggressive attack" and contained the fire to the front porch and living room, and had it under control in about 20 minutes.