NewsMay 9, 2022
No one injured in Saturday house fire in Cape Girardeau
No injuries were reported in a house fire Saturday in the 1000 block of South Benton Street, according to an incident report by Acting Battalion Chief Andrew Juden of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department. The department responded to a residential fire alarm at 6:37 p.m. ...
Southeast Missourian

No injuries were reported in a house fire Saturday in the 1000 block of South Benton Street, according to an incident report by Acting Battalion Chief Andrew Juden of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

The department responded to a residential fire alarm at 6:37 p.m. at the one-story single-family house and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the structure, Juden said. Firefighters "made an aggressive attack" and contained the fire to the front porch and living room, and had it under control in about 20 minutes.

The house sustained approximately $30,000 worth of moderate fire and smoke damage, according to the report.

Juden said the cause of the fire in under investigation.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was aided by Jackson Fire Rescue at the scene, with firefighters from Scott City and East County Fire District manning fire stations in the city and responding to service calls during the incident, the report states.

Local News
