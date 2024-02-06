No one injured in early morning apartment fire in Cape

Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 12:56 a.m. Wednesday at 1938 Delwin St. in Cape Girardeau. Firefighters found smoke coming from inside the left bedroom window of the apartment and extinguished the flames within 5 minutes of arrival, according to Cape Girardeau Fire Department Battalion Chief Norman Baker. No injuries were reported from the incident. A lower level apartment sustained water damage and the total estimated cost of damage is reported as $60,000. Beau Nations