All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 16, 2022

No one injured in early morning apartment fire in Cape

Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 12:56 a.m. Wednesday at 1938 Delwin St. in Cape Girardeau. ...

Beau Nations
Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 12:56 a.m. Wednesday at 1938 Delwin St. in Cape Girardeau. Firefighters found smoke coming from inside the left bedroom window of the apartment and extinguished the flames within 5 minutes of arrival, according to Cape Girardeau Fire Department Battalion Chief Norman Baker. No injuries were reported from the incident. A lower level apartment sustained water damage and the total estimated cost of damage is reported as $60,000.
Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 12:56 a.m. Wednesday at 1938 Delwin St. in Cape Girardeau. Firefighters found smoke coming from inside the left bedroom window of the apartment and extinguished the flames within 5 minutes of arrival, according to Cape Girardeau Fire Department Battalion Chief Norman Baker. No injuries were reported from the incident. A lower level apartment sustained water damage and the total estimated cost of damage is reported as $60,000.Beau Nations
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
NewsNov. 4
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy