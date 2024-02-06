No one injured from fire at Buzzi Unicem

The waste oil and foam were held in a containment area and did not pose any life or environmental concerns, according to the report. The Alternative Fuels facility uses waste oils to power the Buzzi Unicem plant in place of coal, Morris said in the report.

Because of below-freezing temperatures at the time of the fire, ice was formed, creating slip hazards for firefighters, the report stated.

Morris said the Alternative Fuels facility has participated in tours and drills with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and the Regional Homeland Security Response Team, which helped save time during this actual emergency situation.