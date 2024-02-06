All sections
NewsSeptember 3, 2019

No one injured during small fire Sunday at Maple Crest Manor

Fire at an assisted-living facility in Cape Girardeau over the weekend resulted in minor damage and no injuries to residents or staff, according to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department. Firefighters were called at about 7:20 p.m. Sunday to Maple Crest Manor, 430 N. Frederick St., in response to a small fire in a resident's room, according to a department incident report...

Southeast Missourian

Fire at an assisted-living facility in Cape Girardeau over the weekend resulted in minor damage and no injuries to residents or staff, according to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

Firefighters were called at about 7:20 p.m. Sunday to Maple Crest Manor, 430 N. Frederick St., in response to a small fire in a resident’s room, according to a department incident report.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed light smoke coming from the front of the two-story frame structure, the report stated. Employees on the scene evacuated all residents and told firefighters the fire was on the first floor where they found a small fire that had already been partially contained by the building’s sprinkler system, according to the report.

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes and did not spread beyond the resident’s room, the report stated. The cause of the fire was not immediately determined and is under investigation. Smoke and fire damage was estimated about $10,000, according to the report.

“The Maple Crest staff has monthly fire drills and it worked well for them as they had their residents out and accounted for before our arrival,” fire department Capt. Shawn Morris said in the report.

