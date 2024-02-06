All sections
NewsDecember 24, 2018

No one home during Saturday morning fire in Cape

Southeast Missourian

No one was home at the time of a fire Saturday morning on South Ellis Street in Cape Girardeau.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a call about 6:30 a.m. to find light smoke showing at a home at 611 S. Ellis St., according to an incident report.

Fire crews found a fire in a back bedroom and were able to extinguish the fire in a short amount of time, the report stated, and the fire was contained to the building.

There was moderate smoke and fire damage, according to the report.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire, the report stated.

