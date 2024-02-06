No one aboard capsized boat in Mississippi River

A boat found capsized in the Mississippi River near the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge had no people on board, according to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

Battalion chief Brad Dillow said a report of a capsized boat came in at around 11:15 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, fire crews verified there was an approximately 15-foot fiberglass boat adrift in the middle of the channel.

“We had our boats and stuff responding to the boat ramp to go out and do a visual check,” Dillow said. “There was nobody around the boat. Nobody north or south of the boat in the water.”

The Missouri Dry Dock sent a tugboat out into the river to retrieve the capsized boat and discovered it was just the outside fiberglass shell.