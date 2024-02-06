No new arrests made in Cape's May shooting case

No new updates or arrests have been made as of Thursday in a May 23 shooting case in Cape Girardeau, according to Cpl. Ryan Droege of the Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD).
The shooting occurred near 424 S. Spring St. on the evening of May 23 and led to the injury of Thomas Batchelor and the death of Jamarquay Clemons, both of Cape Girardeau. Batchelor remains in a St. Louis hospital as he recovers from the multiple gunshot wounds he suffered from the incident.
Hezekiah L. Cain was charged with two counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of unlawful possession on May 25. No one has been charged for the shooting of Batchelor and Clemons.
The facts supporting probable cause against Cain include two witnesses who provided testimony to police officers.
After hearing gunshots, Witness 1 said they saw a "Black male wearing a blue-hooded jacket, dark pants, with short dread style hair, run from the scene holding a handgun -- also had black backpack on him," according to the probable-cause statement. Witness 2 stated they "saw Cain take off his blue-hooded jacket in the alley running from Good Hope Street to Bloomfield Street, and leave the hooded jacket in the alley."
Video footage from Witness 2 showed Cain in a white shirt walking east on Bloomfield Street. The hooded jacket and backpack were located in the alley. Two 9 mm hand guns were found inside the backpack, one Glock 43 and one Smith & Wesson, multiple 9 mm casings were located at the shooting site. Cain was detained on Albert Street by police officers and Witness 1 and Witness 2 positively identified Cain as the individual who they saw run away from the scene.
The combining factors of the witness statements, Cain's previous felony convictions, the backpack containing the handguns and jacket led Cape Girardeau Police Department detective Joseph Thomas to file a probable-cause statement applying for the charges of felon in possession and tampering with physical evidence.
Leslie Washington, a volunteer with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, said there is an issue of individuals in the community seeing something, but not saying something.
"I know people can be afraid to speak up, but I really think it is imperative," Washington said. "They have to get that information to the proper authorities, so people can be safe on the street, and the community just needs to do their part."
Washington said she believes Cape Girardeau Police officers are doing a good job in serving the area, but suggested the police get more involved in more areas in Cape Girardeau.
Individuals may provide any information they have surrounding the ongoing investigation by contacting the department. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (573) 339-6313 or by texting CAPEPD to 847411.
