No new arrests made in Cape's May shooting case

No new updates or arrests have been made as of Thursday in a May 23 shooting case in Cape Girardeau, according to Cpl. Ryan Droege of the Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD).

The shooting occurred near 424 S. Spring St. on the evening of May 23 and led to the injury of Thomas Batchelor and the death of Jamarquay Clemons, both of Cape Girardeau. Batchelor remains in a St. Louis hospital as he recovers from the multiple gunshot wounds he suffered from the incident.

Hezekiah Cain

Hezekiah L. Cain was charged with two counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of unlawful possession on May 25. No one has been charged for the shooting of Batchelor and Clemons.

The facts supporting probable cause against Cain include two witnesses who provided testimony to police officers.

After hearing gunshots, Witness 1 said they saw a "Black male wearing a blue-hooded jacket, dark pants, with short dread style hair, run from the scene holding a handgun -- also had black backpack on him," according to the probable-cause statement. Witness 2 stated they "saw Cain take off his blue-hooded jacket in the alley running from Good Hope Street to Bloomfield Street, and leave the hooded jacket in the alley."