No myth: Gyms see a rise in memberships with the new year

It's the perennial resolution: to get in shape.

Post-holiday, pre-swimsuit-season months, gyms stand ready to oblige the scores of would-be gym rats who decide to go for it each year.

While a New Year's windfall may seem like a trope, local gym owners such as Matt Diebold at Snap Fitness said the January membership bump is no joke.

"Yeah, we see it definitely," he said. "I'd probably say we see about a 10 to 12 percent increase in new memberships this time of the year."

So it should be no surprise he chose Jan. 15 to open his gym in Cape Girardeau two years ago.

Jill Mills, who owns Anytime Fitness, said her gym also gets proactive early in the year, offering memberships for $1.

"We usually run a promotion," she said. "We have one going on at this time."

She said they'll probably end up running another offer through the rest of the month or into February.

"New Year's is pretty easy for gyms," she said with a laugh. "But it's catalyst. People want to lose weight; they want to get healthy."

But it's not quite that easy; capitalizing on the New Year's bump takes work and a personal touch, she said.

"Once they're here, it's our job to keep them in here not just for a few months," Mills said.

She said there are regular customers at Anytime Fitness who joined around this time and have stuck to it for several years since.