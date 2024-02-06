All sections
NewsMay 12, 2020

No injuries reported from fire on North Henderson Ave.

One person was rescued from a residence on North Henderson Avenue that caught fire Monday morning in Cape Girardeau, prompting responses from the police and fire departments. ...

Ben Matthews
Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department respond to the scene of a structure fire Monday at 40 N. Henderson Ave. in Cape Girardeau.
Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department respond to the scene of a structure fire Monday at 40 N. Henderson Ave. in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

One person was rescued from a residence on North Henderson Avenue that caught fire Monday morning in Cape Girardeau, prompting responses from the police and fire departments.

An occupant of the residence advised first-responders of another person inside the basement of 40 N. Henderson Ave., according to a news release. Search crews located the person in the basement and assisted the subject in evacuating the burning building.

According to a media fact sheet prepared by Cape Girardeau deputy fire chief Randy Morris, the fire was extinguished within 10 minutes and fans were placed to remove smoke from the structure.

The fire was reported at 10:05 a.m. and units arrived to find flames visible through a skylight along the roof of the structure with smoke coming from the upper-story windows of the residence, the fact sheet stated.

The fire was determined to have originated in an upper-floor bathroom, Morris stated, and smoke detectors were not present.

The incident caused an estimated loss of $30,000 in fire and smoke damage to the property, according to the media fact sheet.

Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated officers were dispatched to the scene for assistance with traffic and crowd control.

Fire and police officials stated the fire was ruled to be accidental in nature.

