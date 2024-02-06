No injuries reported from fire on North Henderson Ave.

One person was rescued from a residence on North Henderson Avenue that caught fire Monday morning in Cape Girardeau, prompting responses from the police and fire departments.

An occupant of the residence advised first-responders of another person inside the basement of 40 N. Henderson Ave., according to a news release. Search crews located the person in the basement and assisted the subject in evacuating the burning building.

According to a media fact sheet prepared by Cape Girardeau deputy fire chief Randy Morris, the fire was extinguished within 10 minutes and fans were placed to remove smoke from the structure.

The fire was reported at 10:05 a.m. and units arrived to find flames visible through a skylight along the roof of the structure with smoke coming from the upper-story windows of the residence, the fact sheet stated.