No injuries in two-vehicle wreck Saturday on Mount Auburn Road
Two people escaped injury Saturday afternoon after the Jeep Grand Cherokee they were in flipped over in an accident with a Toyota Camry on South Mount Auburn Road, just north of the William Street intersection in Cape Girardeau. The other driver was also not injured, according to Cape Girardeau police.
