No injuries in Sunday morning fire in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Fire Department units responded to an apartment fire early Sunday morning in the 300 block of South Lorimier Street.
An initial 911 call was for a police matter and police then alerted the fire department of the fire when they arrived at about 4:30 a.m., according to an incident report by Battalion Chief Norman Baker.
First arriving units observed heavy smoke coming from an apartment, with the fire found in a bedroom at the rear of the apartment when entry was made, the report stated. The fire was under control within 6 minutes of arrival.
Damage was extensive — estimated to be about $40,000 — but it was contained to the apartment where it originated, according to the report. All Cape Girardeau Fire Department units were returned to service within about an hour.
